Toxic Crusaders Ultimate Toxie Figure From Super7 Shipping in May

Toxic Crusader is almost here! After waiting for months, Super7 have posted a video to their YouTube channel showing off the final figure and packaging slipcase for the Toxic Crusaders Ultimate Toxie figure. I ordered this in July, and have been really looking forward to this one since then. Factory shutdowns out of their control delayed it, but now we know that they will ship in late April and be delivered in May!

Check out Super7 founder Brian Flynn's beautiful mug showing off the figure and part of the packaging below:

Dear Super7 Toxic Crusaders – Toxie ULTIMATES! Pre-Order Customers,

Founder Brian Flynn of Super7 gives an update on the Toxic Crusaders – Toxie ULTIMATES! Pre-Order Figure. Now that our factories are starting to come back online Toxie is currently in production and we also have a first look at the final packaging. Pre-order customers can expect to have Toxie in their hands in May 2020.

Toxie, from the classic animated series Toxic Crusaders, gets the deluxe treatment by Super7. Toxie stands 7 inches tall, features multiple points of articulation, and includes a wide selection of accessories.

If you missed the preorder form Super7 themselves, you can still get one right here.