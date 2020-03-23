'The Willoughbys': Watch the Netflix Family Comedy Trailer Now

The Willoughbys trailer was posted online this morning by Netflix, starring the voice talents of Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, and Ricky Gervais. The film is about a family who's children decide to send their own, selfish parents on vacation so they can fend for themselves. Naturally, hilarity ensues.

The Willoughbys feels like a film that Netflix should just drop on the service right now. Families are holed up and spending time together all over, and while I understand release dates and timing are factors and blah blah blah, this is their original. They can probably just press a button and it will be up. There is already a landing page for it on the service as we speak. This seems like a fun escape for kids right now, a break from homeschool work and to break up the day a bit.

Convinced they'd be better off raising themselves, The Willoughbys children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family. Starring Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski and Ricky Gervais.

The Willoughbys goes live on Netflix on April 22nd.