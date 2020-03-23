"The Walking Dead": How Alt-Reality "Evil Michonne" Came About [VIDEO]

The past two seasons of AMC's The Walking Dead saw three of the show's legends departing the long-running series. In the ninth season, Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan left – though both are returning to the Walking Dead universe in some capacity. This past sunday, we bid "series farewell" to Danai Gurira's Michonne – though we're left with the ten-ton impression we'll be seeing her again somewhere pretty soon.

But before her final credits rolled, our sword master was put through the mental ringer – as Michonne and the viewers were treated to an alt-history look at what would've happened if Michonne became… a Savior?!?

Now, the cast and creators explain what went into creating Michonne's "little trip" as well as how an alternate reality with "Savior Michonne" came about:

Which brings us to the following promo for next week's "Look at the Flowers" – and with a title like that, I would strongly suggest that Judith (Cailey Fleming) and all of the others kids in the remaining communities stay far away from Carol:

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 14 "Look at the Flowers": Everyone reckons with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene leads a trip to meet Stephanie.

"The Walking Dead" Season 10 Reviews

We didn't mince words over how impressed we were with season opener "Lines We Crossed" (check out our review here). Then we had Morton, Hurst, and Birch raising the bar even higher with "We Are the End of the World" (check out our review here), – offering up some Whisperers backstory.

"Ghosts" elevated the paranoia as McBride continues delivering an award-winning performance (that review's here) – while "Silence the Whisperers" proved once again why it's "In Cudlitz, We Trust" (review here).

"What It Always Is" had a now-free Negan beginning his redemption arc (???) while Alpha raised the stakes against our survivors (review here).

"Bonds" had Negan being tested, Carol and Daryl possibly making matters worse for the community by "picking up" a Whisperer, and Eugene reaching out… and getting a response.

"Open Your Eyes" (review here) saw our theory about Siddiq (Avi Nash) completely, totally, and tragically put to rest. That brought us to midseason finale "The World Before" (reviewed here), as the drumbeats of war grew louder.

After a mideason break, we learned that those drumbeats had turned into thunder, as "Squeeze" (review here) and "Stalker" (review here) turned up the heat on what was once a stealth "cold war" back-n-forth between Alpha and our heroes.

Then with "Morning Star" (review here), that heat caught fire… literally – only to see the entire direction of the war get flipped on its end in "Walk With Us" (review here).

What could top that, and cause a break in the action? That would be "What We Become" (review here), with Danai Gurira's final run as Michonne… or is it?