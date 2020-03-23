"The Industry Is Hanging By A Thread" – Alterna Delays Comics

Peter Simeti, publisher of Alterna Comics has issues the following statement about their upcoming production schedule, in light of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Alterna Comics is operating at about 80%. We are still fulfilling online direct orders at AlternaAccess.com. We are still talking to many retailers right now about what's going on, fans included — the readers, you guys come first and foremost, you always have and always will.

The creators at Alterna and myself, we're doing just fine. Everybody's doing okay, we're following the proper protocol and procedures for all of this stuff, we know you're dealing with a lot as well. Everybody's dealing with a lot right now.

We're going to be doing our best to be here for you guys. Talking with the printer this week, seeing where they're at, seeing how they're dealing with things, seeing how they're coping as well. Most likely, our schedule is going to be delayed. Roughly one to two months. Perhaps longer. There are so many other things going on right now, we just hope that you guys are doing okay, we hope you're doing well. The retailers especially, see if they've got gift cards that you can order. Call them up, go on a website, send them an email, whatever it is — keep your local comic shops in mind at this point in time.

Right now the industry is hanging by a thread. And I do not say those words lightly. So at Alterna we continue to appreciate your support and you guys have been unbelievable this past week, really. Incredibly moving, the messages we've been receiving and the amount of support coming in. So thank you guys so much for continuing to be that way, you've always been that way and we'll always continue to be there for you. Thank you for being here for us.

And for the retailers that are going through… tremendously difficult times right now… if there's anything Alterna Comics can do, please let us know. We have had a buyback and trade-in program operating since February 2019, if you have an overstock of Alterna books on hand, that you want us to take off your hands, please reach out. You can go to alternacomics.com/buyback or send me an email directly at publisher@alternacomics.com and we can work something out.

Thank you again for all of your support, we appreciate you guys more than you know… and we'll get through this together.