The Daily LITG, 23rd March 2020 – Happy Birthday, Shelton Drum

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

One year ago…

Happening today…

Nothing.

Happy birthday to…

Shelton Drum of Heroes Aren't Hard To Find.

of Heroes Aren't Hard To Find. Todd Jones of Wicked Awesome Comics.

of Wicked Awesome Comics. Jim Friel of Comic Relief

of Comic Relief Chuck Bordell, of SadoMannequin and Witness To War.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Email Address