The Daily LITG, 23rd March 2020 – Happy Birthday, Shelton Drum

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  2. Funko WonderCon Exclusives and Where to Find Them
  3. "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]
  4. Teefury Under Fire For Coronavirus Pokemon Shirt Design
  5. "Killing Eve" Season 3: So "Plans Change" For Trailer Drop? [PREVIEW]
  6. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  7. "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Star Calls Out Trump's Racist Coronavirus Talk
  8. Superman Gets What He Deserves in Action Comics #1021 [Preview]
  9. The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – "Things Start To Really Slow Down"
  10. Open Letter From Comic Shops to Readers – "Please Be Patient With Us"

One year ago…

  1. Jonathan Hickman's Two 6-Issue Series For Marvel – The Next Major Milestone in X-Men History
  2. Mark Waid to Write the History of the Marvel Universe – Revealed at C2E2
  3. Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross to Create New X-Men Marvels Comic for 25th Anniversary
  4. Marvel's Motto is 'Be More Marvelous' – Creators and Characters Returning For C2E2 Announcements
  5. Secret Warps Announced by Marvel at C2E2 – Bringing Back the Infinity Warps With Al Ewing
  6. Mindless C2E2 Speculation – Dan Slott, Spider-Man and Iron Man 2020…
  7. Spider-Man at C2E2 Retailer Breakfast – and the Power of J Scott Campbell and Artgerm
  8. Dave Sim Exhibits 'Quivery Lines Of Homophobia' For LGBTQ-People Vs Cerebus
  9. Todd McFarlane Self-Swipes Amazing Spider-Man For Spawn #298 and the War To 300
  10. Donny Cates Talks Absolute Carnage in C2E2 Video

Happening today…

  • Nothing.

Happy birthday to…

cCStUXyv

  • Shelton Drum of Heroes Aren't Hard To Find.
  • Todd Jones of Wicked Awesome Comics.
  • Jim Friel of Comic Relief
  • Chuck Bordell, of SadoMannequin and Witness To War.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

About Rich Johnston

Chief writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. Father of two. Comic book clairvoyant. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   globe  