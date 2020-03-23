'Survive The Night': Bruce Willis Stars in New Thriller, Trailer Here

Survive The Night is a new thriller film starring Bruce Willis as "Frank, a retired sheriff forced to rely on his former job's skills when two criminals on the run threaten the lives of those closest to him." Chad Michael Murray, Tyler Jon Olson, Shea Buckner, Lydia Hull and Jessica Abrams also star. Bruce Willis still feels like a huge star, so it is…weird that so much of his work these days go straight to VOD/DVD. I am sure he still makes a bunch of money doing it, but at least when Liam Neeson does films like this they hit theaters. I don't know, I guess I am just hanging on to nostalgia too much.

Check out the Survive The Night trailer and synopsis below. It hits VOD streaming services May 22nd.

Survive The Night is rated R. After his brother Mathias (Tyler Jon Olson) is mortally wounded in a botched robbery, Jamie (Shea Buckner) stalks trauma doctor Rich (Chad Michael Murray) from the hospital to his home. Jamie proceeds to hold Rich's wife and daughter hostage as he orders Rich to operate on his brother. This doesn't sit well with Rich who teams up with his estranged father, Frank (Bruce Willis), to ensure his family's safety.

First seen on Bloody Disgusting