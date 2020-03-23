"Supernatural": Andrew Dabb Confirms Last Ep "For Awhile"; More Details

As if knowing that your favorite show is coming to an end after 15 seasons wasn't painful enough, fans of The CW's Supernatural found out their slow-suffering is going to last a little longer. Co-showrunner and executive producer Andrew Dabb took to Twitter on Monday to inform the SPN Family that "Destiny's Child" will be the last new episode of the series "for awhile."

When production was first shutdown over coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic fears, there were concerns about how a stoppage would impact the show's final season run. Along with the announcement, Dabb clarified that they had filmed through Episode 18 but effects and sound work studios have closed.

While the news may not be the greatest in the world, Dabb promises "special treats" for fans during the delay; and reassured the faithful that The CW and Warner Bros. are committed to returning and finishing the season and the series as soon as productions begin to resume.

Here's a look at Dabb's series of tweets:

Tonight on #Supernatural The phone rings in the middle of the night

My father yells, "What you gonna do with your life?"

Oh daddy dear, you know you're still number one… — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

(Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

(Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way– to help us all get through this.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

(And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of "if", it's a matter of "when.") — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019, Padalecki and Ackles did their part to get viewers through the stages of the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio.

Check out the moment for yourselves below, starting around the 28:35 mark:

"It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'" – Jensen Ackles

Here's a look back at the original Instagram announcement from Padalecki, Ackles, and Misha Collins; followed by a personal post from Collins:

View this post on Instagram The rest of the vid. #spnfamily for life. A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Mar 22, 2019 at 1:38pm PDT

View this post on Instagram In 2008, my life changed forever… A post shared by Misha Collins (@misha) on Mar 29, 2019 at 10:19am PDT

Supernatural executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb shared their thoughts on the decision:

"Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We'd like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve."

The CW's Supernatural stars Padalecki as Sam Winchester, Ackles as Dean Winchester, Collins as Castiel, Mark Pellegrino as Nick, and Alexander Calvert as Jack. Executive producers include Singer, Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Ross-Leming, Buckner, and Berens.