"Star Trek: Discovery" Star Wilson Cruz Sees Season 3 Debut Delay

Star Trek: Discovery fans were cautiously optimistic that the third season of the CBS All Access series had escaped the wave of show shutdowns caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Unfortunately, that doesn't look to be the case – but based on series cast member Wilson Cruz's (aka Dr. Culber) recent tweet, the delay may not be as bad as it could be.

Having previously revealed via Instagram story that post-production was impacted by the pandemic (though filming was completed in February), Cruz confirmed over Twitter that fans may have to wait "a little longer than we thought" – but that it is coming. While the news didn't come with a specific date, just knowing that it is on the way is a bit of comfort in these uncertain pop culture times.

Here's hoping we don't have to wait 930 years into the future to see it…

I didn't see @albinokid's comment this morning on #InstagramLive… but see for yourself in regards to #startrekdiscovery season 3. It's coming, but it may be a little longer than we thought… It's coming though! https://t.co/Ne5srvUogd — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) March 18, 2020

Like the franchise itself, Star Trek is always looking to the future – in this case, Section 31 – a Discovery spinoff series that would have Michelle Yeoh returning as Philippa Georgiou to expand upon her character's current position as a member of the "shadow intelligence group" that operates from within the Federation.

Star Trek showrunner Alex Kurtzman and CBS All Access' Julie McNamara sat down with Vanity Fair to discuss the franchise's past, present, and future on the streaming service. During the course of the interview, Kurtzman and McNamara offered fans an update on the series – here are the highlights:

● While Yeoh is still committed to Discovery, McNamara revealed that Kurtzman's assembled a writer's room and scripts are in motion:

"We are very excited about the Section 31 show and Michelle Yeoh is excited to do it. She is in the current season of Discovery so she's working on that right now but we have scripts getting written, and Alex has a writer's room. We love what we've heard so far. It's yet another tonality of Trek. As Alex has mapped it all out, each show has its own unique sort of voice and vision."

● For Kurtzman, Section 31 represents the darker aspects of the franchise's universe that hasn't really been explored before so it was important that it had a different tone and its own unique mythology:

"What we don't want is for you to watch one show and be like, well I don't really need to watch that other Star Trek show cause I've already watched Discovery or whatever. So to me Section 31 is sort of like the black ops CIA division of Star Trek and it was established in Deep Space 9. Full credit goes to Michelle Yeoh for coming to me and saying in season one, before we even launched, "I want to do a spin off of my character!" With Michelle Yeoh, it's very hard to say no. This was like a year before Crazy Rich Asians came out and we had not launched Discovery yet. No one had seen it. So I was like, let's have one show that hopefully people like and we can talk about it. Once Discovery happened, I brought it to Julie and she immediately said, great, let's develop it. Erica [Lippoldt] and Bo Yeon [Kim], two writers on our Discovery staff, started writing a pilot and it's really different. It occupies an area of the Trek universe that's never really been explored geographically. It has a new mythology to it, which is very interesting. And it puts Michelle's character to the test in a lot of ways that Discovery can't. In some ways it will be her Unforgiven, I would say."