Square Enix Has Two "Final Fantasy VII Remake" Books Coming This Fall

Square Enix revealed today that along with Final Fantasy VII Remake, they'll have two books coming out based around the game this Fall. The company is basically looking to capitalize on the release of the game, which will happen on April 10th, 2020. The two books on the way will offer two different topics, depending on the kind of fan you are, as you'll be getting Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview and Final Fantasy VII Poster Collection. Both of them are currently being sold for pre-order in the Square Enix Store for $25 each. You can read more about them both below.

Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview, releasing on September 8th, is a lavishly illustrated, full-color introduction to the world of the beloved game. The hardcover volume offers both new players and long-time fans essential information on characters, gameplay and more, in addition to exclusive commentary from Director Tetsuya Nomura and Producer Yoshinori Kitase.



Final Fantasy VII Poster Collection, shipping on November 17th, is a collection of 22 full-color, premium-quality removable posters celebrating the game's rich legacy, with images depicted from the world of Final Fantasy VII, including Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Dirge Of Cerberus, Crisis Core, Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake.