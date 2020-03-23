The best way to describe Apple TV+'s See is it mixes the excessive gore of Conan: The Barbarian with a convoluted Kevin Costner time-dragger film like Waterworld and The Postman. The series follows tribal leader Boba Voss (Jason Mamoa) in a dystopian future where the human race lost its sight. People roam in nomadic tribes in a largely secular society.

"See": Overambitious Apple TV+ Adventure Made My Eyes Hurt [REVIEW] 4 / 10 Reviewer BC Rating Summary Apple TV+'s See showed a lot of potential initially, but the execution left a lot to be desired - leaving an underwhelming experience made up of the parts of better series and films. Credit goes to the production for its meticulousness, inclusiveness, and dedication to the logistics behind building their dystopian world.

Within Voss' tribe, the Alkenny are twin siblings Kofun (Archie Madekwe) and Haniwa (Nesta Cooper) born with sight. They are children of Magra (Hera Hilmar) and Jerimarel (Joshua Henry). After Jerimarel abandoned Magra, Voss took in Magra and adopted the twins while trying to keep their sight a secret. As rumors spread about the twins, Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks) sends Tamacti Jun (Christian Camargo), the Witchfinder General and his army to go after them.

Created by Steven Knight, the story suffers largely from sluggish pacing and underdeveloped characters. Mamoa fits the role of Voss well right down to the exemplary fight choreography. Alfre Woodard's Paris is the wise elder of the Alkenny – fulfilling all the checkpoints of the unchallenging milquetoast role. There are far more interesting characters Woodard's done in the past. The characters that should be the most interesting in Kofun and Haniwa aren't. When the two get to adolescence, they remain one-note characters.

The two most interesting characters are Jun, who can be as merciless as he is pious. He's as nasty as the world needs him to be. Jun is almost dutiful to a fault. It helps Camargo plays him with such strong conviction. When it comes to villains, few can match Hoeks' stoic and resourceful nature. Whatever Kane receives, she returns 10 fold similar in the vein of Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones.

