Second Godzilla Poster Drop From Mondo Happens Tuesday

Godzilla Poster Drop number 2 is coming to Mondo's The Drop tomorrow. Following last week's release, this week sees three new designs by artists Attack Peter, Robert Sammelin, and Eric Powell. The Sammelin poster is of Shin Godzilla and comes in two editions, a regular and limited version. Same with Powell's poster paying homage to the first Zilla film. The coolest release this week is the Mothra Vs. Godzilla poster by Attack Peter. It is printed on Lokta paper from Nepal and are hand-carved. Amazing stuff.

Happy Monday, everyone. We hope you're doing well and that you're staying safe and healthy. Tomorrow we're excited to continue our GODZILLA collection with new posters from Attack Peter, Robert Sammelin, and Eric Powell, as well as new t-shirts by Becky Cloonan and Attack Peter!

We first came across Peter Santa-Maria (Attack Peter) about one year ago and were blown away by his work. He is a printmaker who focuses on hand-carved linocut prints on Lokta paper (handmade paper imported from Nepal) that he prints himself – and they're awesome. Godzilla seemed like a no brainer for our first projects with Peter, and we're super happy with the result. In total we worked on three "Godzilla vs" posters for this collection, with the first release being for the Shōwa era's GODZILLA VS THE THING, also known as MOTHRA VS GODZILLA.

Next up we have Robert Sammelin's posters for the excellent SHIN GODZILLA. Released in 2016 and the first film in the Reiwa era, this modern Godzilla film is an amazing return to form. Robert absolutely crushed the illustration on this poster, rendering everything traditionally in ink on paper. The Japanese language variant poster features glow in the dark inks on those awesome atomic rays that come out from between G's dorsal fins. Just unreal.

Eric Powell has stepped in to deliver a haunting poster for the original GODZILLA film. Presented mostly in silhouette, Eric's artwork is a beautiful and classic celebration of the original King of the Monsters and his massive scale, as well as devastating destruction that is often left in his wake.

Finally, two shirts by Becky Cloonan and Attack Peter will be available featuring Rodan and Mothra Vs Godzilla.