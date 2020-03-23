Phoenix Comics Launches the Quarantine Club For Kids (And Parents)

This is only the first day the kids of Great Britain have had off from school. September seems a very long way away. They were up at 7am, determined to get their planned school work for the day done by 1pm. But then what? Well, at Casa Johnston we have been watching Upstart Crow in a vague attempt to be educational, there's a rewatch of Horrible Histories being planned, but before you know it, Porridge, Miranda and French And Saunders will but in. Fun, but educationally suspect. And that's before we get onto Absolutely. But what about the comics?

Well both my girls used to read the Phoenix Comics Weekly, the best kids comic ever created, until they thought they were too old. Like, last year. But maybe it's time for a welcome and nostalgic regression for them both? Phoenix is, today, launching Q Club, a completely free daily program of online resources, shared via social media, dedicated to keeping children aged 7-14 engaged and entertained, with comics and tutorials from Jamie Smart, Neill Cameron, Jess Bradley, the Etherington Brothers, and many more besides.

We'll hope to INSPIRE with drawing and writing guides, plus video tutorials, showing kids how to create their own comics and characters, and make their own fun. The Phoenix Q Club aims to AMUSE with daily webcomics, printable activities including board games and puzzle, plus much more – shared entirely for free on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Finally, in these times of social isolation, The Phoenix Q Club aims to CONNECT with readers new and old, and give them a chance to connect with each other, through the sharing of stories, artwork and ideas.

The programme will be running on social media, and it has already started on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



You know what? It'd too good for the kids. I'm going to get involved in this myself… it's almost midday, time for Von Doogan. Oh and they are also doing four issues for a pound…