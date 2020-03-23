Pennywise Returns with Talking Designer Series Figure from Mezco

It has been some time since we have seen a Pennywise collectible. IT: Chapter 2 was far from perfect, but it was a nice conclusion to the newest reboot of films. Fans of this newer series have something new to look forward to as Pennywise is back in Derry and ready for some fun with a new Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale figure. He stands 15" tall, is fully articulated, features fabric clothing, and talks! The talking spect is pretty new but he will feature a nice set of phrases from the film. I wish we got. List of what phrases were spoken but I'm sure it some of his most iconic ones from this series. This massive figure is a perfect collectible for any fan of Pennywise or the new run of IT films.

The Mezco Toyz Designer Series Mega Scale Pennywise Figure is priced at $98. He is set to return to Derry once again between August and October 2020 and pre-orders are already live and you can find him located here.

"For 27 years, I dreamt of you."

Pennywise The Dancing Clown from IT has again emerged from the sewer of Derry!

The M.D.S. Mega Scale Talking Pennywise stands at a forbidding 15" tall, is dressed in a real cloth clown suit, is fully articulated and says some of his most nightmare-inducing phrases from the film.

The M.D.S. (Mezco Designer Series) Mega Scale Talking Pennywise figure comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box, perfect for display.