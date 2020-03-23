When you're a show as popular as STARZ's Outlander is, you understand that it's near impossible to keep all of the fans happy all of the time – especially on social media. On the flip side, someone who truly loves a series should be willing to call it out when it's lacking – not to criticize as much as be a partner in making something better.

But when you're author Diana Gabaldon and you have a problem with the series based on your novels to the point where you take to social media to make those concerns known? People will definitely take notice – not a whole lot of blowing-off going to happen.

That's exactly what happend on Sunday afternoon, when Gabaldon took serious issue with a scene from "Better to Marry Than Burn" after viewing it on the cable network's app. The author took issue with the sex scene and exchanges between Caitriona Balfe's Claire and Sam Heughan's Jamie – moments she felt (as did a number of fans online) just didn't work.

Here's a look at Gabaldon's tweets, where she also says that "most" of the episode was "pretty good" and that her comments were only directed at that one scene:

Bad dialogue, bad direction, bad lighting, awkward set. Actors did their level best with what they were given to work with. https://t.co/YM2ESGgGSa — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) March 22, 2020

Would y'all pay attention? (not meaning just you personally) I was referring explicitly to one 45-second scene, NOT the episode. https://t.co/ixRonftAps — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) March 22, 2020

I wouldn't say that, at all. Most of it was pretty good. https://t.co/YFRUMj17Uv — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) March 22, 2020

However way this season wraps up, executive producer Maril Davis and STARZ President/CEO Jeffrey Hirsch wants fans to know that they'd like to spend a lot more time in the Outlander universe – which could include more seasons, spinoffs, sequels, and storyline extensions:

"As long as the fans continue to crave the story, we'll continue to have Outlander on the air. We are constantly talking to our partners at Sony and the show continues. We're excited about season five and because we bought seasons five and six [together], we feel that arc is great and Ron and Meril are doing a great job." "We think there's a lot of opportunity in the Outlander universe to have story extensions, spin-offs or sequels, we continue to look at that and talk with our partners at Sony. Hopefully we'll find something that feels great and that we can continue to tell that story." – Jeffrey Hirsch

Season 5 of Outlander finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser's Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Gov. William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill. With her family together at last, Claire must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart again. However, while focusing on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself. Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie have been reunited, but the spectre of Stephen Bonnet still haunts them. Roger strives to find his place – as well as Jamie's respect – in this new and dangerous time. The Frasers must come together, navigating the many perils that they foresee – and those they can't.