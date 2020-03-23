Metallica #MetallicaMondays Live Shows Debut on YouTube Tonight

Metallica, like most of the music industry right now, is off the road. To help fans pass the time, they are introducing #MetallicaMondays on their YouTube and Facebook page every Monday night at 8PM EST. Each Monday, they will post a set in its entirety. It is a neat idea, and this first one is Metallica live from Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland, June 8th, 2019. For those of us who were not at the show, here was the set list:

Hardwired

The Memory Remains

Ride the Lightning

Whiskey in the Jar

The Unforgiven

Now That We're Dead

Moth Into Flame

Sad But True

Halo On Fire

Frantic

One

Master of Puppets

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Creeping Death

Seek and Destroy

ENCORE

Spit Out The Bone

Nothing Else Matters

Enter Sandman

This was the first show Metallica played at Slane, and the first time they played Dublin area in almost ten years.

Look for a new show every Monday here.

While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!

Starting at 8 PM EDT tonight, we'll be debuting our brand new concert series, #MetallicaMondays, where we'll stream the complete video of a live show for you on our YouTube channel and on Facebook every week.

We're kicking it off with an iconic location, so please tune in tonight to watch Metallica: Live at Slane Castle – June 8, 2019.

Slane is just the beginning… tune in weekly for #MetallicaMondays to get a taste of live Metallica. We know… it's not quite the same as the real deal, and trust us, we wish we could be out there with you again!