Lebron James Takes his Shot with Medicom MAFEX Figure

Lebron James is a beast on the court and now he is about to be a beast on your shelf. Medicom has just put up pre-orders for a new MAFEX figure that that is ready to dribble his way to your hearts. Lebron James is no stranger to having collectibles of him but this one is nicely detailed and packed with accessories. He comes in a 7" tall and features a nice fabric jersey. In all honesty, the jersey helps this figure drastically and I would have like to see more jerseys included with this figure. Lebron James will have a second head sculpt that gives him a more pouty look than the standard. He will come with a Spaulding Basketball and a display stand for perfect posing ability. If your trying to build up your NBA collection or just a major fan of Lebron James then this figure is for you.

The MAFEX Lebron James Figure from Medicom is priced at roughly $89. He makes his way to the court in August 2020 and pre-orders are not live just yet but you will be able to find them located here when he is.

The Chosen One

<MAFEX x LeBron James>

The best form and outstanding movable area are compatible! The strongest action figure ever! Scheduled to be released in December 2020

Mafex No.127

MAFEX LeBron James

(Los Angeles Lakers)

Reference retail price ¥ 9,500 (excluding tax)

* Consumption tax will be charged separately.

Lebron James head prototype production Kyoichi Shimazaki

Prototype production PERFECT-STUDIO

-Height approx 185mm

-Finally, LeBron James's MAFEX has appeared! The first one is Los Angeles Lakers!! Print reproduction of the characteristic whole body tattoo! Various actions can be reproduced by attaching various parts! Movable figure stand included!

