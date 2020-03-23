"Kingdom Hearts" Ventus Joins the Fight with Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts III finally gave fans the return of characters they have long been waiting for. This time Ventus finally returns after his long awaited sleep from Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep. Square Enix is bringing Ventus to life with their newest Bring Arts figure and its everything a fan would want. He is packed with detail almost as if he jumped right out of the screen and into your hand. Like most Kingdom Hearts figures, he does come with a nice set of accessories like his keyblade, 4 pairs of interchangeable hands, an alternate head, and a display stand. Ventus will be super posable too so fans can put him in a wide variety of iconic Kingdom Hearts poses. Any fan of Birth by Sleep should add this beloved character to their collection as not a lot of Ventus collectibles are out there.

The Kingdom Hearts III Bring Arts Ventus Figure from Square Enix is priced at $84.99. Pre-orders are already live for him and you can find them located here.

"Name's Ventus. But everybody just calls me Ven. Hmm… Guess, when I sat down to rest, I must've fallen asleep."

Kingdom Hearts 3 – Bring Arts Ventus Figure from Square Enix

Product Description

From Kingdom Hearts III, Ventus joins the Bring Arts figure line. Ventus has been faithfully recreated from his in-game presence to 3D form and has soft material used throughout for easy posing. Ventus includes several accessories including an alternate head.

Product Features

Made of plastic

From the game Kingdom Hearts III

Highly poseable

Soft plastics used for flexibility

Wide selection of accessories

Box Contents

Ventus figure

Alternate head

4 Pairs of hands

Keyblade

Stand