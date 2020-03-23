Jesse Eisenberg Would Play Mark Zuckerberg in Another Film

Jesse Eisenberg starred as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2010's The Social Network. The film won universal acclaim, was nominated for numerous awards, won numerous awards, and is widely regarded as the best film from the last decade. It holds up incredibly well, and so much has happened with Facebook since that it screams sequel. Writer Aaron Sorkin has kicked around doing a follow-up, an it sounds like Jesse Eisenberg would be game to star in it yet again. He said as much in an interview recently with The National:

"Aaron is such a great writer, obviously, and so if he wrote something it would be great. My background is in theatre, and the last show that I did, I did over 200 times. There's no amount of times you could play a role that would get old because if you're a responsible actor, you're instinctively finding different things in a character," he says. "I probably have more sympathy for him than the average person, only by virtue of acting in a movie version of him and therefore forcing myself to sympathise with his plight. When I see him in the news, I probably have a greater affection than most people, especially recently," says Jesse Eisenberg.

Would you want to see a sequel to The Social Network?