Great Deal On Viz Comic Subscription – And Read It For Free, Right Now

Viz Comic is still one of the most-read English language comic books in the world. Sold mostly through UK (and Commonwealth) newsagarents and subscriptions, they have launched a new deal for these Coronavirus times. They are still creating new issues, and right now are running two years for the price of one subscriptions – after all, you never know how long this may go on for. But you can also use the Readr App to legally read copies for free, as long as you don't hang about. The app gives you free, and then paid reading time for a variety of magazines – but Viz Comic is clearly the best on offer.

And what's more the whole of the most recent issue is coronavirus-free. Though the Farmers are clearly fans of social distancing. GET OFF MY LAAAAAAAAND…. so we have 8 Ace getting his end away…

The Drunken Bakers celebrating St Patrick Day…

And Biffa Bacon engaging in a little domestic violence.

Basically, the parents can read this while the kids are getting down with the Phoenix Comics Weekly Quarantine Club. A perfect example of parallel reading…

Viz is a popular British adult comic magazine founded in 1979 by Chris Donald. It parodies British comics of the post-war period, notably The Beano and The Dandy, but with vulgar language, toilet humour, black comedy, surreal humour and generally sexual or violent storylines. It also sends up tabloid newspapers, with mockeries of articles and letters pages. It features parody competitions and advertisements for overpriced 'limited edition' tat, as well as obsessions with half-forgotten kitsch celebrities from the 1960s to the 1980s, such as Shakin' Stevens and Rodney Bewes. Occasionally, it satirises current events and politicians, but has no particular political standpoint.

Its success in the early 1990s led to the appearance of numerous rivals crudely copying the format Viz pioneered; none of them managed to challenge its popularity. It used to be the third most popular magazine in the UK, but ABC-audited sales have since dropped to an average of 48,588 per issue in 2018. Circulation peaked at 1.2 million in the early 1990s…