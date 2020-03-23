Gosh Comics of London Closes Its Doors – For Now

On Saturday, Gosh Comics of London announced it was reducing hours and putting staff onto furlough, with the UK government paying 80% of their wages. But a weekend is a long time in comic books. The store, situated smack back in the middle of London's usually-fashionable Soho district has closed its doors. They report,

A new day, another change. Effective immediately (Monday 23.03.20) we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our physical location. Our online store is still open at goshlondon.com and we're working hard to launch a new webstore with an expanded range of our books inventory. We'll still always be available on social media and via email (info@goshlondon.com).

Our reason for this decision is simple: we no longer feel it is socially responsible to remain open to the public, and we no longer feel it is ethical for us as employers to make people come into work.

For those of you who have standing orders with us, we are still going to be receiving your titles and the will still be getting filed for you. We are committed to making sure you don't miss anything, and will also be providing mail orders while we are able. Even when we're not, our orders for future product are in place, and we've been assured by suppliers that everything will eventually find its way here. If you'd like us to arrange mail orders for you, drop us an email.

Please rest assured, we have every intention of surviving this. The support we have been shown by you all is humbling, and we are taking every measure possible to safeguard against threats to our continued existence. We intend to draw on every resource available to ensure our financial well-being and that of our staff.

Tough times ahead, no doubt, but that's something that most of us now share. Working together with empathy, consideration and forbearance, we can get through this mostly intact. Now is a time to care for those we love and protect each other.

See you online, you beautiful bunch.

Joshua Palmano

Andrew Salmond