GameStop Launches "Contactless" Curbside Delivery Service

Over the last week, you've continued visiting our stores to purchase the entertainment and connectivity products and devices that are enabling you to find some degree of normalcy in these very trying times. We thank you for your continued loyalty to GameStop and your trust in us to deliver the products that you need. With customer and employee safety as our paramount concern, we're announcing a new way of making our stores and our wide array of gaming, accessories and collectibles products accessible to you during this time.

[…]

only employees will be allowed inside our stores. To continue to serve you from these locations, we are offering a contactless delivery service called Delivery@Door at all store locations across the country where state or local laws allow. The process is simple – just go online via GameStop.com or the GameStop App to place your order and simply select the pick up option for your local store. Your order confirmation email will contain additional instructions, including a notice when your order is ready and the phone number of the store. Just call when you arrive and one of our associates will meet you at the door with your product. Of course, you can also continue having items delivered to your doorstep also through GameStop.com or the GameStop mobile app. If, for any reason, you were unable to order your products in advance and the product is in stock in the store, one of our associates can also assist you while you remain in your car. Credit Card chip only transactions can be processed onsite.