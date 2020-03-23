Forbidden Planet Closes All Stores, Today

Forbidden Planet is the largest chain of comic book stores, albeit one that is split in twain into two rival organisations. But today, in a rare voice of unison, Forbidden Planet and forbidden Planet International announced they were closing all their stores at the end of the day. The New York store already closed last week but now, from London to Glasgow, every Forbidden Planet is shutting.

The bigger Forbidden Planet half which includes the London Megastore posted,

To protect our staff and our customers, and to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we will be closing all Forbidden Planet stores from this evening, Monday 23rd March. We will be closing at 6:30pm in London and 5:30pm in our other stores. As the situation changes, we will keep you informed via this page, and though our Social channels – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Our web Store is still active – you can still shop with us at forbiddenplanet.com. If you have any questions, please speak to our Customer Services team on info@forbiddenplanet.com. We would like to thank all of our customers and staff for their fantastic support during this difficult time and we look forward to seeing you back when we re-open! Please stay safe and stay healthy. When we are able to re-open, we will update our Signing Diary. Keep up to date on our Events Page. Our website is currently unaffected, so you may browse and shop as usual, and you can use our simple Subscription Service to order your regular comics, delivered to your door. Sign up for our regular newsletters so you don't miss any new lines while you are self isolating! FCBD will not take place on the first weekend of May as usual. A new date will be announced and we will update as soon as we have it.

Forbidden Planet International posted the following

WE ARE CLOSED All the Forbidden Planet Stores in our group will close tonight either 4 or 5pm (varies locally) for the foreseeable future. We'd like to thank all of you who have supported us up until the last minute – and we have always loved the community we have been a part of – we are you. APOLOGIES BUT AS OF 23rd MARCH 2020 17:00 WE ARE CLOSING OUR DOORS AS OUR MAIN DISTRIBUTOR HAS ALSO DONE. THERE WILL BE NO COMICS THIS WEEK. PLEASE KEEP AN EYE ON OUR SOCIAL MEDIA FOR UPDATES! STAY SAFE.

With Gosh Comics closing and Orbital Comics still closed for refurbishment (handy that), that's central London with no comic shops at all right now – and most of the others on the London doughnut also closing.

Feel free to keep Bleeding Cool up to date with your own retail situation at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And keep up with the latest comics industry coronavirus impact with this handy tag.