Epic Games Store Announces Several New Games Cong To The Platform

Today the Epic Games Store announced several new titles coming to their shop over the Spring of 2020, some of which being exclusives. Some of the big profile additions are the latest DLC for Control, Samurai Shodown, Industries Of Titan, and Totally Reliable Delivery Service. You can read the full list of Epic Games Store additions below, along with a promo video showing them off.

Among Trees

Among Trees is a small vibrant survival sandbox, set in a colorful wilderness world teeming with life. Build your cabin, explore the deep forests, and live peacefully among the trees. You'll have to eat, sleep and stay warm to survive.

Control – Foundations DLC

The Astral Plane is colliding with our reality. Jesse Faden, as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, must travel through the caverns of the Foundation to prevent the Astral Plane from consuming the Oldest House. The missing Head of Operations, Helen Marshall, may hold some answers to the mysteries surrounding this threat. As she travels deeper, Jesse will learn more about Marshall's disappearance, and the enigmatic Board.

Dread Nautical

Greetings from the luxury cruise liner, The Hope – Please board for a vacation from hell! Mysterious, supernatural forces have overwhelmed the luxury cruise liner known as the Hope with malevolent monstrosities aimed to wipe out any guest in their path. After choosing one of four unique characters, players will traverse twenty, randomly generated decks of the ship, seeking food and other supplies. Along the way, they'll encounter 11 other colorful survivors, who may choose to join the fight based on what the player input and savvy social interaction. Properly planning which companions to bring, how they attack, and what skills to upgrade are the keys to escaping this "vacation" alive.

Industries of Titan

Create a sprawling industrial city. Compete with the other Great Houses of Titan for resources, territory, and power. Do battle with ships, technology, influence, or the sheer productive power of your factories. Stake your claim to the Industries of Titan in this innovative sim/strategy game!

Samurai Shodown

Samurai Shodown has enjoyed worldwide success as a blade-wielding fighting game series since its first release in 1993. Over 10 years have passed since the last series installment, and it is now time for Samurai Shodown to return in a brand-new game featuring high-end visuals and gameplay! Faithfully reproducing the game mechanics and atmosphere that contributed to the success of the series, with a story set one year before the very first installment, a diverse cast of returning and new characters cross paths in order to fulfill their destinies!

Saturnalia

A Survival Horror Adventure: play as a cast of characters exploring an isolated village of ancient ritual – its labyrinthine roads will change each time you lose all your characters.

Sludge Life

Sludge Life is a first-person / open-world / vandalism-centric stroll through a polluted island full of cranky idiots and a vibe so thick you can taste it. Roam a tiny island stuck on a sludge covered planet as an upcoming tagger GHOST set on staking their claim amongst the graffiti elite. Traverse the corporately branded landscape, chat up other taggers, and discover secrets and idiots along the way. Will you become the king of the island and tag every open inch, infiltrate sludge-pumping corporation GLUG to find a way out, or just take it all down in flames with you?

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a ragdoll physics game set in an interactive sandbox world. Join up to three of your friends, fire up the delivery truck, and haphazardly get the job done!