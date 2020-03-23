Educated By Larry's Comics, Service Above And Beyond

Not every comic store is closing in the wake of the coronavirus. Even if it is meant to be. Larry Docherty owns a comic book store, Larry's Comics in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, that operates out of the Chelmsford Holiday Inn and is doing either curbside pock-up or personal delivery. He also seems to be still planning social events for his customers. And he cares not for embargoes. As Massachusetts closes own all non-essential businesses, from Tuesday at noon, he is finding a way around it, for this week at least. He writes in his store newsletter;

I'll be filling subscriptions and hand delivering Monday evening. If you want to pick up, I'll be same place as last week. Tuesday 7pm-8pm. Wednesday 9a-11am. I'll also ship right to your house, FREE. text me how you'd like to roll this week. 603-944-1176

Get your comics early, or it gets really cloak and dagger. Look for the gentleman sporting a fedora and a pink carnation carting around a couple of long boxes? Because this came before Diamond's announcement that it would be a-okay. But now, of course, it is a-okay.

I'm in a NEW spot. Same parking lot to the right. The Holiday Inn Express. Walk in front door, take a right, I'm in the luxurious meeting room. The hotel is new and constantly being cleaned. If you want, Just text me & I'll shoot out to your car with your order. 603-944-1176 I'm also going to be delivering subscriptions FREE right to your door. I don't have credit card machine, so cash or you can owe me.

There's a man who truly wants to look after his customers. He also lets them know he can pick up other things from them. Toilet paper. Hand sanitizer? Just ask, you never know. And it doesn't have to be just one way.

I'm BUYING comic books, collections, toys, trade paperbacks & hardcovers. I "NEED" to fill a large order for one of my repacking customers so I'm BUYING boxes. Come down to the hotel or schedule Van-Zilla to come to you! I'm offering a comic book cleaning & pressing service. $10 per comic. I've been getting fantastic results the past year. I can really improve the condition of your KEY issues & submit them to CGC for you. Swing by & talk to me about it.

There's a mensch. And then he goes to the next stage, He is still running his art club on Wednesday,

Did you know that the shop hosts an Art Club every Wednesday 5p-8p? It's FREE & fun. Each week I pick a theme & all skill levels make fan art. The mission of my Art Club is to stimulate, foster and promote public interest in the glorious art-form of comic books through sophomoric behavior, foul language, camaraderie & fun. Come down & give it a try, you'll love it. Let's practice Social Distancing with our Drink & Draw. Barry Allen got struck by lightning. Peter Parker got bit by a Radioactive Spider. Bruce Banner had a bomb dropped on him. In our beloved art form of comics, heroes rise from adversity. New Theme that will run through May 2nd. Create your own NEW Character. That got powers result of some type of Virus. Send your art to my email, post on my Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. I'll pick the best one & give a fantastic prize.

Maybe I will, Larry maybe I will… and follow all our comics industry coronavirus coverage right here,