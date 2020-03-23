'Cosmic Sin': Bruce Willis Film Adds Frank Grillo, Luke Wilson

Cosmic Sin is an upcoming sci-fi action film starring Bruce Willis. It is in pre-produciton, and three were revealed to be added to the cast. Frank Grillo (Crossbones in the MCU), Luke Wilson, and Adeline Kane (The Purge) have hopped onboard. They join Willis, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) and Brandon Thomas Lee (Sierra Burgess Is A Loser), and WWE star C.J. Perry, also known as Lana. Co-writing the film are Corey Large and Edward Drake.

Cosmic Sin follows a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect and save their race when a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts sets its sights on a futuristic human society.

That is an…interesting cast right there. I am not saying that this sounds like a bad movie, I am just saying that I am getting a real Jupiter's Ascending vibe from it. We all know what that film turned out to be. Who knows, maybe Cosmic Sin will become the new Fast and Furious franchise and Lana will become the biggest actress in Hollywood and people will finally know who Frank Grillo is and how much talent that guy has. Seriously, he is a great actor.