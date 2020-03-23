Batman Hush is Finally Here from Medicom MAFEX

Batman has had a lot of DC Comics stories over the years but some just stand out way more than the rest. One of those stories was the iconic Batman Hush story that made the Dark Knight go against a new foe. In the end, it was a more intense version of the riddler but it really but Bruce through the gauntlet. Medicom has already released a couple of these characters from the comic like Catwoman, blue and gray Batman, and Superman. Finally, the man himself arrives with a nicely detailed figure that features his black and gray costume. Batman does feature a fabric cap and an amazing gargoyle rooftop display for a perfect posed display on your shelf. Of course, accessories are coming with interchangeable hands that feature an extended and unextended grappling hook, and batarags. Hush Batman will even have a more serious secondary head sculpt for a more aggressive approach during this event.

The MAFEX Batman Hush Black Suit Version is set to release in January 2021. He is priced at 7,800 Yen which turns into about $70 and you can find his original link here. Pre-orders are not live just yet but they will be live here soon.

"I made a promise to my parents that I would rid the city of the evil that took their lives."

MAFEX Batman Hush Black Suit Version.

Scheduled to be released in January 2021

Mafex No.126

MAFEX BATMAN

"HUSH" BLACK Ver.

Reference retail price ¥ 7,800 (excluding tax)

● Height approx 160mm

● MAFEX from DC COMICS

"HUSH" BATMAN BLACK Ver. Is finally here!

-Characteristic expressions and parts

Completely reproduce the image of COMIC!

● With attached cloth cloak with wire

– Reproduction of various scenes is possible!

-Gargoyle base included!

-Movable figure stand included!

