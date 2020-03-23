'Banana Split': Watch the Trailer for New Dylan Sprouse Film

Banana Split is a new dramedy film from director Benjamin Kasulke. It features a few twist on the familiar "high school romance" films that we are used to seeing, and looks like it could be a ton of fun. Romcom's these days a re going through a little bit of a change as of late. Films like Booksmart and this one are trying to make the genre more realistic and real than a lot of other offerings have been over the years. These smart, whip-fast scripts are delightful, and both the leads (Hannah Marks and Liana Liberato) seem like they could be going places after people get to see this one.

Check out the trailer, poster, and synopsis for Banana Split down below.

April (Hannah Marks) has spent the last two years of high school in a relationship with Nick (Dylan Sprouse), from first frantic make-out session to final tear-stained breakup.In the aimless summer between graduation and college, the newly single April mends her heartbreak by striking up an unexpected friendship with an unlikely candidate:Nick's new girlfriend, Clara (Liana Liberato). Banana Split is directed by Benjamin Kasulke.

Banana Split, starring Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato, and Dylan Sprouse starts streaming this Friday, March 27th on VOD streaming services.