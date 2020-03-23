Activison Offers A Behind-The-Scenes Look At "Call Of Duty: Warzone"

Activision decided to release a brand new video this week about Call Of Duty: Warzone, showing off a behind-the-scenes look at how the game was made. Along with the video, which you can watch below, the game also got some new additions with an update this week. Which includes a new operator called Talon and several new weapons. Enjoy the video, and best of luck in Call Of Duty: Warzone.

A new Operator joins the Coalition – Talon. Talon comes alongside his fierce dog Indiana that's also ready for combat. Indiana's skills are on display in Talon's Finishing Move, one of many items in Talon's bundle. The bundle also includes two Legendary weapon blueprints and two tier skips! Visit the Store this week and get the Talon bundle, available tomorrow, to jump into a Multiplayer match or drop into Warzone with this new Operator. Four weapons – the 725, MK2 Carbine, .50 GS, and EBR-14 will be available in the world of Warzone. Find these armaments across Verdansk in both Common and Uncommon rarities, then take aim against your opponents. Each weapon comes with distinct strengths in its class, consider equipping them in loadouts to see how they match up on the battlefield.