Raygun Comics Of Richmond to Close Its Doors

Longstanding comic book store, Raygun Comics of Richmond, London, has issued the following statement as they decide to shut up shop – for now. Richard Jenkins, owner of Raygun Comics, writes;

Having reassessed the situation I'm afraid we have temporarily closed the shop to public browsing. However we are still operating a mail order service for all products and can arrange doorstop collection.

Though we're disappointed to be suspending normal service the health and safety of our customers and staff is most important. We do not want to encourage people, especially families and children, to make unnecessary trips. Please follow the recommended guidelines and stay indoors as much as possible.

Thank you very much for the support you have already shown us! Many of you have contacted us to set up a mail order and we encourage all our standing order customers to do the same. We'll still be receiving deliveries of new comics, books, Pokémon cards and merchandise in the coming weeks – all of which can be mailed to you. There will be a member of staff present in the shop every day to accept orders and keep our mail order service running.

If you're local and would prefer to collect your orders we can arrange doorstop collection. Payment can be made via phone (we will not be accepting cash, sorry!) and your purchases picked up outside the shop. We kindly ask customers wanting doorstop collection to take necessary precautions – please do not visit if you are feeling ill or have been exposed to somebody with symptoms of coronavirus.

If you are affected financially by the current situation we understand that you might need to reduce the size of your standing order. This is no problem at all, but please get in contact as soon as possible to amend your order so that we do not order unnecessary quantities – we cannot return unwanted comics!

We hope to have the shop open for regular business soon but safety is our first concern. We'll reassess things in two weeks and keep you updated via email and social media. You can also check our website for information.

Please stay safe and be kind!