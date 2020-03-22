X-Men Go Back to School in Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler #1 [Preview]

Nightcrawler is the latest X-Man to be featured in his own Giant-Size X-Men issue, part of a series of one-shots that would be a mini-series if mini-series didn't have the severe disadvantage of sequential numbering, rather than the lucrative all-number-one issues of the one-shot setup. And with the economy tanking thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the comics industry needs all the sales boosts it can get. Think of it like a self-stimulus.

In any case, the issue sees Nightcrawler and a team of X-Men heading to the Greymalkin Habitat, which astute readers know is the former location of Charles Xavier's school.

Apparently the Krakoan gate there has been getting mutant readings. Who is hiding out in the old mansion?

There's only one way to find out…

…by shelling out five bucks for this comic on Wednesday, suckers!

GIANT SIZE X-MEN #1 NIGHTCRAWLER

JAN200838

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Alan Davis

HICKMAN AND DAVIS HAUNT THE XAVIER SCHOOL!

Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman teams with legendary artist Alan Davis (X-MEN, EXCALIBUR, AVENGERS) for an eerie tale of adventure! When the X-Men lose contact with the Greymalkin Habitat, it falls to Nightcrawler to lead a mission into the unknown!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $4.99