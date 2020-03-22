Wolverine Doing What He Does Best in Wolverine #2 [Preview]

Wolverine is said to be the best he is at what he does. Well, he's actually the one who says that. It's kind of like when Donald Trump says that "a lot of people say" something. He means himself. In any case, Wolverine, the Donald Trump of X-Men, is the self-proclaimed best he is at what he does. And what is it that he does?

Murder the X-Men, of course. That's why he does it so often. Murdering the X-Men is pretty much the default way to kick off a Wolverine story. That's what happened in Wolverine #1, but Wolverine #2 is flipping the script and having Wolverine murder the X-Men again. Killing the X-Men twice, two issues in a row? Now that's the kind of bold thinking that gives Marvel the nickname: House of Ideas.

As usual, the reason Wolverine is killing the X-Men is because he's hallucinating and believes them to be his greatest enemies. Typical.

What more classic image exists than Wolverine stabbing his beloved Jean Grey through the guts? Wolverine #2 hits stores on Wednesday, and this preview is just the beginning. Maybe he'll kill the X-Men twice in one issue!

WOLVERINE #2 DX

JAN200832

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Adam Kubert

THE WORST IS BACK!

Wolverine has never been one to back down from a fight – not even a combined assault from Lady Deathstrike, Sabretooth and Doctor Cornelius – but the Flower Cartel might have enlisted his worst and greatest foe: Logan himself.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99