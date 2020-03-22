Vampblade Comes To An End in June With #50 (of 50)

Jason Martin and Marco Maccagni's 'badgirl' comic Vampblade is to come to an end in June from Action Lab Entertainment – or taht is currently the plan at least. With a final #50, now redubbed #50 of 50, a bit like how Marvel ended the New Universe books (I was never fooled by #'32 of a 32-Issue Limited Series on the final cover of DP7).

Weirdly, Vampblade is meant to be a comic based on a fictional comic, created by a fictional drug dealer, Perry Sykes, who based his comic on actual events that took place at the Firestone Club, which involved a go-go dancer who transformed into leather-clad blade-slinging badass who fought up against aliens who had been possessing club patrons. Yup.

The character Katie Carva was at the Comic Planet comic book store for the Vampblade #1 release party, and found herself immersed in these comics, which formed the basis for her personality in years to come. As an adult, she began managing at Comic Planet. One day, a group of mobsters came into the store and murdered the owner. Apparently, the comic store had been a front for the mob's illicit ventures. Desperate to defend herself, Katie grabbed a hold of a pair of replica vampblades, which were based on weapons featured in the original comic series. Inspired by her childhood icon, Katie found herself mystically transformed into the leather and chains heroine of her youth, and fought against the mobsters, slaughtering them all. And transforming her from a comic shop manager by day, Glarkian Space Vampire from Dimension Zar slayer by night.

We could do with a few more of these right now…

VAMPBLADE #50 (OF 50)

(W) Jason Martin (A/CA) Marco Maccagni

Extra-length series finale! This is it, the landmark 50th issue is also the series finale! All four seasons of Vampblade have been building to this!! The climax for Katie Carva and her cast of interdimensional characters culminates here in one extra-length blade brandishing extravaganza!! Also featuring the All-New Danger Doll Squad! Fans of the Danger Doll Universe will not want to miss this!

In Shops: Jun 24, 2020

SRP: $5.99