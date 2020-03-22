Valve Is Apparently Going To Reboot Their Failed Card Game "Artifact"

A couple of years ago at The International 2017, Valve debuted a brand new card game called Artifact, which went over with the crowd like a fart in church. You don't have to take our word for that, you can watch a reaction video of the crowd as this is exactly how millions of Valve fans felt. In what many thought would be an announcement for something like Half-Life 3 or Portal 3, or even maybe a new Counter-Strike title… we got a card game. And things didn't really improve from there. While the gameplay was pretty solid, it just wasn't something most gamers wanted. We didn't want the company to make a Dota card game to fight against Hearthstone or Magic: The Gathering. We wanted a favorite to come back.

Well, it looks like we're in for another round of this as the company announced on Steam that they're going to try again. After getting feedback from players who did like the game, they're apparently going for a full reboot. You can read the announcement below, but what looks like is going to happen is we'll get some news, maybe in April. We'll see how long it takes fans to get angry again and demand Portal 3.

First off, we wanted to say thanks for all of your tweets, emails and posts. The continued interest in Artifact has been encouraging, and we sincerely appreciate all of the feedback! You might notice some changes soon – we are starting tests on our systems and infrastructure. This shouldn't impact live Artifact but we wanted to give you a heads up. Expect more news after the launch of Half-Life: Alyx!