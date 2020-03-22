"The Walking Dead" Season 10: Michonne's Goin' Out Slayin' [PREVIEW]

AMC's The Walking Dead has some big stuff planned for Danai Gurira's final run as Michonne in this week's "What We Become." Just take a look back at the opening minutes of the episode that were released: there's definitely something that's gonna happen – it has that "special" vibe to it. Maybe more than one something – "somethings"? Trust us on this one. We feel like it's the kind of thing we would tell you to buy stock in if it was an investment – that's how strong our feeling is on this.

Just like that strong feeling we've had all along that Virgil's (Kevin Carroll) deal with Michonne – just like his story about where he came from – was as weak as the flesh of a year-old walker.

But before she can get to any of that, Michonne has more pressing matters to attend to – and the clock keeps ticking:

Now, here's a look back at the promo and preview images for "What We Become":

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 13 "What We Become": Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family; in exchange, Virgil offers weapons.

