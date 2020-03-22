"The Walking Dead": Angela Kang, Danai Gurira Talk Michonne [SPOILERS]

First, let me start by saying MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! and that you can check out our thoughts on AMC's The Walking Dead here to get our detailed review of "What We Become". For those of you who've seen the episode and/or read the spoilers somewhere else, then you know tonight's episode had major implications for the great Walking Dead universe. Now, Danai Gurira and showrunner/executive producer Angela Kang are opening up (as much as they can) about where Michonne's path leads next.

Speaking with EW, both Gurira and Kang discussed what Michonne discovering clues to Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) whereabouts means for both the character as well as the upcoming The Walking Dead film.

● If you noticed some lettering on the phone Michonne finds, you weren't seeing things – and Kang teases their meaning:

"This was from speaking with Scott Gimple and what are the things that we want to have leading Michonne into her next chapter of her story, hopefully. And I believe the Japanese says something like 'Believe a little longer.' So it was a message to Rick from somebody, somehow on this boat. By steering Virgil, it's sort of the universe rewarded her with finding these clues that Rick is indeed alive somewhere, or he was not too long ago."

● As for the almost military-like group we see marching at the end of the episode? There's a story there – but as far as Kang knows, it's not a story that connects with Rick's helicopter pilots, CRM:

"More of a question for Scott Gimple. But I will say that as far as I know, this group is not part of that same group. They kind of have a whole different way of dress. They're dressed in animal skins. They're traveling in kind of this very organized caravan. Everything we know about the three-rings group is they've got people shuttling people about by helicopter up and down the coast. So yeah, we'll see what adventures await."

● So this must mean that Gurira's going to be joining Lincoln in the upcoming film trilogy… right?

Let's just say that Kang's keeping her response very "congressional subcommittee hearing" safe:

"Well, I really hope those two reunite is what I could say. I mean, it's sort of not my realm. But certainly, I think it's like we're promising some sort of new story ahead. It won't be on my show, unfortunately, but there is some sort of plan for a handoff happening here."

While we almost had to laugh at how brutally honest Gurira is about not being able to say anything – she's not even hiding it when she laughs and says, "I mean, we'll see how it goes, man. You know what I mean?". When asked if that was the extent of her answer, she hits us with the best punchline: "How many years have I been dipping and diving from your questions, man?"

