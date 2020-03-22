The Majority Of The PS4 Titles Will Be Playable On PS5

Something that a lot of gamers have been curious about is just how much of the PS4 library will be playable on the PS5 for those upgrading in the holidays. We finally have an answer, and while it may not be 100% what everyone wanted to hear, it is somewhat reassuring. The company made an update to their blog about last week's presentation, clarifying that the PS5 will be able to play the majority of the PS4 library. But exactly what titles won't be playable is unknown. Hopefully, they'll give a complete list down the road. But for now, here's the information.

A quick update on backward compatibility – With all of the amazing games in PS4's catalog, we've devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5. We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5. We're expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We're currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers. In his presentation, Mark Cerny provided a snapshot into the Top 100 most-played PS4 titles, demonstrating how well our backward compatibility efforts are going. We have already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch. We will provide updates on backward compatibility, along with much more PS5 news, in the months ahead. Stay tuned!