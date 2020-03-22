"The Daily Social Distancing Show" Joins Comedy Central Line-Up

All across the pop culture landscape, productions have shut down over growing fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – with television's late-night talk/variety shows getting hit first and hardest. Now, in a sign of one of the long-term changes this may bring, The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah will be working a double-shift – set to air weeknights in The Daily Show's 11 PM time slot on Comedy Central, beginning Monday, March 23.

While a number of shows – such as CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – have been producing original online content since their respective shutdowns, The Daily Show was the first one out of the gate that looked to replicate the show's presentation and vibe for an online audience: professional-looking editing, images and graphics, and timely correspondent segments.

Each segment averages between 12-18 minutes in length (no commercials, pure content), so fleshing out and editing the segments together into a broadcast-friendly length should not be a problem. While The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah will appear on Comedy Central, it will also continue to appear on the series' social media channels. With the series going from broadcast to online and now back to broadcast again, the series has the honor of having forgoing reruns and maintaining a slate of original content.

The Daily Show/The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah features Noah as host, writer and executive producer. Jen Flanz and Jill Katz executive produce, with Flanz also serving as showrunner. Justin Melkmann is co-executive producer, with Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka, Zhubin Parang, and Elise Terrell as supervising producers, and Jocelyn Conn producing. Dan Amira is head writer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as senior writers. Paul Pennolino directs, with Sarah Babineau, Ari Pearce, and Michael Stanger serving as the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

