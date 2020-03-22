The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2020 – Happy Birthday Simon Furman

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]
  2. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  3. "Killing Eve" Season 3: So "Plans Change" For Trailer Drop? [PREVIEW]
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. Open Letter From Comic Shops to Readers – "Please Be Patient With Us"
  6. Golden Girls Geeki Tikis Available March 24th From Toynk
  7. Superman Gets What He Deserves in Action Comics #1021 [Preview]
  8. Marvel Launches New Politically Correct Woke Superhero Comic to Insult Long-Time Readers
  9. Valiant Comics Creators Told "Pencils Down" By Bosses, Close for a Month?
  10. Gamestop Being Closed in CA, PA, Presumably More

One year ago…

  1. Gail Simone, Joyce Chin's Vampirella Comic in Playboy for 50th Anniversary of Character
  2. Immortal Hulk #15 Dives Into Politics In a Big Way – and Marvel Comics Continuity (Spoilers)
  3. Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso Announce AWA Comics by Frank Cho, Reginald Hudlin, ACO, JMS, Garth Ennis, Peter Milligan and More
  4. Harley Quinn Will Be an Amazon? More Spoilers For the Future of DC Comics in Justice League #20
  5. When Looney Tunes Invades Batman #67 (Spoilers)

Happening today…

  • Nothing.

Happy birthday to…

  • Simon Furman, co-creator of Death's Head, Transformers writer.
  • Phil Jimenez, comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman
  • Diane Valentino, colourist, letterer
  • Lisa Moore, colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press
  • Rob Humphrey, writer for Punching The Clock
  • Ron Cacace of Archie Comics
  • DK Saris of The Becoming
  • Martha Scheidegger Donato of MAD Event Management

