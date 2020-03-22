Thanos and Lady Death Are Cosmic Lovers with XM Studios

XM Studios is giving Marvel fans a real treat here with their Thanos and Lady Death statue. This statue is highly detailed and features Thanos and his cosmic lover Lady Death is a wide variety of poses. This statue is super customizable with three alternative portraits for Thanos with a standard evil grin, a screaming face, and an unhelmeted head. He will even have a secondary left hand that moves the Infinity Gauntlet to a down position and shows off some of his power. Lady Death is even customizable too as you can change her appearance entirely. Just like in Marvel Comics, Death has multiple appearances and with XM Studios you get two of them with her human form and a skeleton version. Both are packed with details and fits every sculpt Thanos has to offer. This is a beautiful piece that can easily be a talking point for any collectors collection.

The Thanos and Lady Death statue from XM Studios is priced at roughly $1376 USD and you can get discounts if you are a member. The combination piece pre-orders are already live and you can lock down yours here. There are solo releases of both Thanos and Lady Death and links for them are below.

"Am I not Thanos?! Did I not butcher the woman who gave me birth, who forced me into this hell called life? Is not the wake of my passing crimson with the blood of my enemies and allies alike?! Death is with me every second of the day!"

Thanos with Lady Death $1376

XM Studios is excited to present our next Marvel Premium Collectibles series statue, Thanos with Lady Death! Immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:4 scale cold-cast porcelain. Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish. Don't miss out on adding this to complete your collection! Thanos with Lady Death is an XM Exclusive which means he is only available directly from XM online, events and partner conventions! Distributors have to pay full retail to get this item from us and are given limited quantities!

An epic ¼ piece with Thanos in all his glory and Lady Death silently at the back. Comic lovers will be familiar with this relationship. To cite marvel.com, "Death once appeared to the mad Titan Thanos in the form of a woman with whom he fell so much in love that he was willing to destroy the universe in order to please her. Indeed, nearly all of Thanos' activities from that point on involved his desire to win Death's favor." With this in mind, the XM team wanted to create a Thanos and Lady Death piece that was able to reflect this strange and intriguing relationship dynamic.

This is the XM Exclusive Thanos with Lady Death

Background:

Thanos – He is perhaps the most evil, bloodthirsty, and powerful villain in the universe—so powerful that religious sects have worshipped him as a god… read more at https://www.marvel.com/characters/thanos/in-comics

Lady Death – Death is an abstract entity embodying the concept of the mortality and extinction, inasmuch as its opposite, Eternity, embodies life..

The Thanos with Lady Death Premium Collectibles statue features:

Thanos Switchouts:

Three (3) Headsculpt – screaming with helmet, smirking with helmet, smirking without helmet

Two (2) Left Hand – 1 with infinity gauntlet, 1 with power effects

Two (2) Right Hand – 1 Normal, 1 with power effects

Light up Gauntlet (PO Image currently does not show, once we have a more updated and finalised version, we will update you guys via FB and this webpage!)

Lady Death Switchouts:

Two (2) Headsculpt – 1 human, 1 skeletal

Two (2) Left and Right hand – 1 set human, 1 set skeletal

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish.

ES: 999

Artists:

Kucharek Brothers

Suheryanto Hatmaja (Sculpt)

Carlos Dattoli (Art Print)

XM Studios Design and Development Team

Manufactured by:

XM Studios

Note: Prototype shown and pending final approval, final product may differ. Colour subjected to changes. Batteries will not be included for products with light up features due to customs.