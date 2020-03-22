"Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris" Receives A Second Story Trailer

Kirito woke up in a "virtual world" that he never knew. However, I felt nostalgic somewhere deep in my heart.

A virtual world with an amount of information that can be mistaken for reality. An AI character that behaves like a person. A world where the sensation can be felt as it is in reality. In this world, Kirito meets a boy named Eugio. Promise of childhood that is deep in the heart. To fulfill that promise. And go forward, forward so as not to lose again-