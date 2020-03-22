"Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris" Receives A Second Story Trailer

Bandai Namco and Dengeki Online released a new trailer over the weekend for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, revealing more of the story. The two big takeaways from this trailer are that you get more of an introduction to one of the game's new original characters in Medina Orthinanos. And that you get to hear the official theme song for the game called "Scar/let", performed by ReoNa. The trailer itself gives you a good mix of cutscenes and gameplay to check out, however, it's all in Japanese. Until we get a western version in English, this is still a pretty good look at the game. Enjoy it as Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on May 21st for Japan and May 22nd worldwide.

Credit: Bandai Namco

Kirito woke up in a "virtual world" that he never knew. However, I felt nostalgic somewhere deep in my heart.

A virtual world with an amount of information that can be mistaken for reality. An AI character that behaves like a person. A world where the sensation can be felt as it is in reality. In this world, Kirito meets a boy named Eugio. Promise of childhood that is deep in the heart. To fulfill that promise. And go forward, forward so as not to lose again-

