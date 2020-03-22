SEGA Of America's Staff To Work From Home During Coronavirus

Every day during the coronavirus epidemic, we get a new announcement from someone. This time around we get one concerning SEGA of America. In what probably should have been released over a week ago, and kinda reads like the rest, the company published a statement from their CEO on Twitter. Basically assuring fans they would continue working and they would be doing it from home. You can read the full statement below as we snagged the screenshot from them.

At this point, if you're a gaming company of any kind and you're still forcing employees to come into the office and put each other at risk for the coronavirus, your morals and greed have to be questioned. Its cool seeing companies take these steps during weird times. As for what SEGA has in store down the road for 2020, we shall see if any of the announcements we would have gotten during GSC 2020 or E3 2020 pop up soon. It would only make sense for the company to give the fans something to look forward to and not wait to see if events like PAX West 2020 or Gamescom 2020 get canceled. We'll see how soon those reveals end up taking place.