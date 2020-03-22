"Prodigal Son": Aurora Perrineau Offers Behind the (Crime) Scenes Tour

So FOX's Prodigal Son isn't exactly pulling its punches (though "need to stab" would be more appropriate) as it builds towards its season finale. Clearly, Eve's (Molly Griggs) got a helluva' lot more of a Whitly Family "bond" than we first thought – leaving Ainsley (Halston Sage) to do a little deep-digging into Eve's past to see what she might want with Bright (Tom Payne). More important, what her connection to "The Girl in the Box" might be.

So yeah… some pretty gruesome, gothic stuff going on.

Thankfully, Aurora Perrineau (Det. Dani Powell) understands and appreciates our need to take the occasional break from the doom-n-gloom. In the following clip, the actress takes us behind the scenes of the hit FOX series to show us just how much of what we're seeing isn't actually what we're seeing.

We're feeling so betrayed by the bird reveal… just sayin'…

Now here's a look at Monday night's episode "Stranger Beside You" – as Ainsley's suspicions about Eve continue to grow…

"Prodigal Son" season 1, episode 17 "Stranger Beside You": A famous blogger's husband is mysteriously stabbed just days after their baby is born; Bright can't shake his paranoia that there's more to Eve than meets the eye; Ainsley uncovers a secret that Eve has been keeping.