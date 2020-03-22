New Star Wars Statues Includes a $600 Darth Vader Piece

More statues continue to be announced by Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant Ltd. and time we are looking at a galaxy far, far away with new Star Wars collectibles. Only two statues have been announced in their wave man and man they are something else. The first Star Wars statue is from The Mandalorian as our favorite protagonist bounty hunter is aiming and ready to take the shot with his rifle. The armor is from Episode 1 and does not feature the beskar armor set that fans are really starting to like. I am a fan of the added Remnant Stormtrooper helmet on the sandy base too as it brings a nice hunter vibe to it. Next up is the infamous Sith Lord, Darth Vader, who is getting an Empire Strikes Back statue. This statue is from iconic and classic "No, I am your father" scene at the end of the film. We get a Bespin styled based and Darth Vader in all hit Star Wars glory with his armor and lightsaber in hand.

The Mandalorian Statue is limited to only 3000 pieces and is priced at $150 and pre-orders are live and can be found here. The Darth Vader Statue is priced at $600 and is limited to only 1000 pieces so act fast and you can find him located here.

Join me and together we can rule the galaxy.

STAR WARS PREMIER COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN MK1 STATUE

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The hit TV series goes 3D with this Premier Collection statue of The Mandalorian! Measuring approximately 11.5 inches tall, this resin sculpture shows the Mandalorian raising his long-barreled weapon. Digitally sculpted and hand-painted in incredible detail, it is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $150.00

STAR WARS MILESTONES ESB DARTH VADER STATUE

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Capturing the moment that stunned a generation, from 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, this approximately 16-inch statue shows Darth Vader issuing his famous proclamation, "I am your father," from a platform in the bowels of Cloud City. Celebrating the film's 40th anniversary, it is limited to only 1,000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $600.00