NACON Announces "WRC 9", Next Two In Series Are In Production

This past week, NACON announced that they will be releasing WRC 9 in September, and that WRC 10 & 11 are in the works for the future as we speak. The company didn't release a ton of details about the content beyond what you see below, along with the announcement trailer. We do know it will be released on September 3rd, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC through the Epic Games Store. Plus a Nintendo Switch version somewhere down the road. They're also going to release versions for Xbox Series X and the PS5. What's more, the company is working with KT Racing to have the next two WRC sequels out for each consecutive year until 2022. Enjoy the trailer below!

An enhanced and more challenging Career mode

Hailed as one of the best Career modes in any racing game, WRC 8 was a hit with rally fans. It returns in WRC 9 with enhanced gameplay mechanics, new opportunities to upgrade your team, a wider variety of events and a stronger link to what the real-world championship teams are doing throughout the year.

Even more content

WRC 9 again includes extensive content with three new events added to the calendar: the return of Kenya's iconic Safari Rally, Rally Japan and its challenging narrow asphalt roads, the beautiful scenery of Rally New Zealand and two other rallies with completely redesigned environments. Fans will also be able to take the wheel of new classic cars that have left their mark on the history of the WRC.

An even more realistic game experience

To improve and refine certain vehicle behaviors, the developers have again focused on the realism of car physics – including suspensions, braking and mass transfer – to take authenticity to the next level. This attention to detail faithfully reproduces the vehicles' responsiveness on all surfaces and in all conditions found in the real championship. A special focus on sound also provides deeper immersion.