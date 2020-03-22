Humble Bundle Will Be Doing Their Own Video Reveal Series

Humble Bundle will be taking the video presentation approach to showing off new games during the coronavirus outbreak with their own stream this week. On March 24th, they will be doing a five-minute presentation called The Humble Brag. This is a show where they'll show off games on the way for Spring 2020. This is basically their way of showing off stuff that would have been done at GDC 2020 and E3 2020. Here's a few details on the stream below.

Humble Bundle is thrilled to unveil their new series, The Humble Brag. This video series will serve as a major platform for announcements and updates related to Humble Bundle's growing publishing arm. Be sure to watch the inaugural Humble Brag at 11 am PST on Tuesday, March 24. Broadcast direct to you, learn all about the upcoming games and partnerships on the Humble horizon!

As to the games that are being shown… well, all that information is either being kept quiet or is under an embargo. We're guessing someone will either reveal ahead of time or leak it, knowing the luck companies have had lately. We'll be here to talk about the highlights on Tuesday. In the meantime, just be read for some indie goodness to debut.