Harley Quinn Brings A Gun to Punchline's Knife Fight in Batman #93

It's Joker's ex, Harley Quinn, vs Joker's current lass Punchline in next month's Batman #93, the second to last chapter of Their Dark Designs, before the beginning of The Joker War. And we get the first in-person conflict between the two from James Tynion IV, Guillem March, Javier Fernandez, Tomeu Morey and David Baron.

BATMAN #93

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

And it's more than Punchline punching and Harley Quinn pounding back! Batman faces off with the Designer as 'Their Dark Designs' reaches its epic climax! In the last year, Batman has lost more than he could have imagined, and now he faces a cost so dear it will change the course of his life. And there is worse on the horizon. In the midst of all the horror, he can feel the drumbeat of battle. "Joker War" is coming, and Gotham City will never be the same. In Shops: Apr 15, 2020 SRP: $3.99