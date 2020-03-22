Guardians Of The Galaxy Get New Outfits In "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3"

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order has got a new update coming this week for the Guardians Of The Galaxy with new costumes. Over the weekend, Nintendo and Team Ninja showed off this image of a set of new costumes coming to the game. All of them special alternative costumes for every well-known member of the Guardians, as well as a new one for Thanos. First off, you have costumes for Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Gamora from the Annihilation Conquest storyline. All of them looking especially threatening. Since Drax is pretty much missing his shirt in that storyline as well, they went with the Thanos Imperative version where he definitely hones in on the Destroyer aspect of his namesake.

Finally, Thanos himself has his Annihilation garb, looking like a dictator on the rise only this time in imperial white. All five of these costumes will be added to the game on March 25th as part of the "Shadow of Doom" DLC. There's nothing else special about them beyond the look, you won't get any bonuses from them in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. But hey, at least it's a change of pace for some of the most popular characters in the MCU right now.