"Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045": Section 9 Faces New Threat [TRAILER]

Kodansha and Production I.G. are ready to storm onto Netflix starting April 23 with their new 3D CG anime based on Masamune Shirow's Ghost in the Shell manga. So with only a month to go, the streaming service is offering viewers the final official trailer for the 12-episode premiere season (with the series given an initial two-season order from the streaming service).

Here's a final look at Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – followed by some important viewer "intel" on the upcoming anime series that includes the main voice cast, directors, music composers, theme song artists, and more.

"Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045": In the year 2045, the world has entered a systematic "Sustainable War." Hired as a mercenary unit, the former members of Japan's elite Section 9 are faced with the sudden appearance of "Post-Human," a being with tremendous intelligence and physical capabilities.

● The series' voice cast includes Atsuko Tanaka (Motoko Kusanagi), Akio Ohtsuka (Batou), Kōichi Yamadera (Togusa), Yutaka Nakano (Ishikawa), Toru Ohkawa (Saito), Takashi Onozuka (Paz), Tarô Yamaguchi (Borma), and Sakiko Tamagawa (Tachikoma) – with Osamu Saka returns as Daisuke Aramaki.

● Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) are directing the project for Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts – with Kamiyama directing one season, and Aramaki directing the other.

● Nobuko Toda (Sweetness & Lightning, Metal Gear Solid series, Halo 4) and Kazuma Jinnouchi (Busou Shinki: Moon Angel, Ultraman, Halo 5) will compose the music. King Gnu member Daiki Tsuneta's new creative team millennium parade will perform the opening theme song "Fly With Me" (vocals from ermhoi, HIMI, Cota Mori, and Kento Nagatsuka (WONK)).

● Illustrator Ilya Kushinov (The Wonderland) will serve as character designer on the series, with Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 set to have a live stage presentation at March's AnimeJapan 2020 event.