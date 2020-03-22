Gamestop Stores Close Throughout United States Today

As of today, following much scrutiny over Gamestop's attempts to stay open citing their "essential retail" status, the gaming retail giant is shuttering all of its doors throughout the United States.

This decision comes a day after stores in California and Pennsylvania closed their doors, with New York soon behind them. The reasoning, in case you've been living in the desert for the past twenty-plus days, is that all non-essential retail stores, and all work functions that aren't of a necessity to their communities for that matter, must close as we reach a state of self-quarantine. This is all to prevent the spread of COVID-19, more commonly known as the Coronavirus.

So, what about Gamestop 2.0, the grand undertaking that Gamestop is working on? My mind immediately springs to Tulsa. With their stores more than likely closed as well, it feels like the dream of Gamestop 2.0 being the norm nationwide is all pipes for now.

But all hope is not lost! Gamestop is still open to curbside pickup and digital orders. If you really want that copy of Doom Eternal or Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you'll be able to pick up your shoot-em-up demon-slaying game or your cutesy game about getting out of debt from a fraudulent tanuki (or both! We don't judge here at Bleeding Cool) just fine.

It's still of utmost importance, during these times of utter turbulence, that we recognize Coronavirus as a very real danger. Just because Gamestop wanted to stay open (and allegedly skimp on cleaning supplies, according to some sources) doesn't give people the green light to walk around as if nothing is wrong. Please, coming from all of us, stay safe.