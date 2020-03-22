"Friday Night Magic" on "Magic: The Gathering Arena"

Wizards of the Coast has announced that their well-established weekly institution, Friday Night Magic, will be hosted digitally on Magic: The Gathering Arena, via local hobby stores. This announcement comes soon after another announcement detailing the actions Wizards of the Coast is taking to combat any lack of productivity or recreation in the face of COVID-19, or Coronavirus.

From DailyMTG, Wizards of the Coast's main hub for Magic: The Gathering news:

This week, we'll begin a regular series of weekly updates detailing how we're working to connect the community to their local game stores, how we're assisting stores, and more things we're doing to support the Magic: The Gathering community during a time when "The Gathering" part has become difficult to impossible. In the meantime, we wanted to roll out a program to begin connecting local game stores to their players as a first step. There's more to come, but we wanted to do something fun to begin forging online connections between you and your local store. That's why this week, we're kicking off Friday Night Magic at Home. Here's how it's going to work—for the next three weekends (and possibly beyond), we will be holding Friday Night Magic events on Magic: The Gathering Arena but letting stores give out some of the rewards by creating or utilizing existing online communities. (Don't worry—if your store doesn't have an online presence, we've begun working with stores to help set up Discord servers.) Play at home, connect to your store, earn more rewards.

The event information is as follows:

FNM AT HOME (IN MTG ARENA) What: Three FNM events that give all MTG players a place to play familiar experiences. When: March 27, April 3, and April 10, each for 24 hours, running Thursday at midnight to Friday at midnight, PT. Who: Anyone with an MTG Arena account (download here!) Entry fee: None Formats: March 27—Challenger Decks Choose between the four preconstructed 2020 Challenger Decks and jump in to challenge others.

April 3—All Access Build a deck with any cards in Standard, whether they're in your collection or not. Play others, build more decks, play again. Rinse. Repeat.

April 10—Historic Brawl Build a 60-card Brawl deck with your Standard and Historic cards, and battle!

The goal with these formats is to provide fun ways to play in a Friday Night Magic-like environment, whether you're downloading MTG Arena for the first time or you've been playing since the Open Beta. But to fully experience these events, you need to connect online with your local game store. If you aren't part of a local game store's online community, or if they don't have one set up, there are a couple ways you can get connected. One is to simply reach out to your store and ask (give them a little bit of time—many of them are getting this information today as well). Another is to head to locator.wizards.com to find your local game store's website. Not every store has a website on there right now, but our teams here are reaching out to our stores to help them set up options and connect them to our store locator. Many of them will be setting up online communities through Discord, WhatsApp, and Facebook, so you may have to join or download one of those applications. Step-by-step, here's how it works: Play in the event (win or lose as much as you want) Take a screenshot of your event page Go to locator.wizards.com to find your local game store's website Join their social media channel Share your screenshot with a nice message on their channel Store will message you a code* through that social media channel

If you play in Arena's Friday Night Magic events, you are eligible for Arena cosmetics in the form of sleeves – one different sleeve for each event. These sleeves are obtainable through the aforementioned code(s).

What do you think about all of this? Do you think that Wizards had plans to do this before Coronavirus hit? If so, were they expedited to accommodate the players in quarantine? Let us know your thoughts!